A toolbox sits open in front of an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 13, 2017. Toolboxes maintained by 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crews contain tools U.S. Airmen need for F-16 maintenance and weapons loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 15:18
|Photo ID:
|3102077
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-KQ373-096
|Resolution:
|4719x3149
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Load crew competition tests readiness [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Load crew competition tests readiness
