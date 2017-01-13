(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Load crew competition tests readiness [Image 7 of 7]

    Load crew competition tests readiness

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dillon Litteral, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, checks argon serviceability on a munition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The gas is responsible for cooling the munition’s seeker head which guides the missile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:17
    Photo ID: 3102063
    VIRIN: 170113-F-KQ373-028
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load crew competition tests readiness [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Load crew competition tests readiness
    Load crew competition tests readiness
    Load crew competition tests readiness
    Load crew competition tests readiness
    Load crew competition tests readiness
    Load crew competition tests readiness
    Load crew competition tests readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Load crew competition tests readiness

    TAGS

    #Shaw AFB
    #Readiness
    #Shooters
    #Load Crew Competition
    #Gamblers
    #Team Shaw
    #F-16CM
    #20thAMXS
    #ReadytoFight

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT