Load crew competition tests readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dillon Litteral, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, checks argon serviceability on a munition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The gas is responsible for cooling the munition’s seeker head which guides the missile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

