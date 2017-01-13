U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Atwell, left, and Staff Sgt. Paolo Santos, right, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member and load crew chief, close a forward fairing on a LAU-118 launcher at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The fairing protects the umbilical cable which allows the aircraft to communicate with the missile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:18 Photo ID: 3102075 VIRIN: 170113-F-KQ373-060 Resolution: 5667x3782 Size: 1.68 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Load crew competition tests readiness [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.