Load crew competition tests readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Atwell, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, shakes an AGM-88 high-speed anti-radiation missile loaded onto an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 13, 2017. By shaking the munition, Atwell ensures the munition is properly attached on its rail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

