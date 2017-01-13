Load crew competition tests readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dillon Litteral, left, Senior Airman Brandon Atwell, right, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew members, and Staff Sgt. Paolo Santos, center, 20th AMXS weapons load crew chief, work as a team to load a AIM-9M Sidewinder missile onto an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The AIM-9M Sidewinder missile is the only munition that can be loaded by hand due to it being lighter than other F-16 munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

