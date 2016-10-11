New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

Several small holes from tungsten steel pellets dispersed by a M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternate Warhead show its fatal capability during a test-firing at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait, recently. The new munitions were fired for the first time in the U.S. Army Central Command area of operations by the 197th Field Artillery Brigade in support of U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs).

