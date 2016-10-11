(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 7 of 9]

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    11.10.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard 

    U.S. Army Central

    A 120-millimeter mortar round divots the desert sand at Udairi Training Range recently. The 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment provided mortar teams during an exercise to test the M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternate Warhead fired for the first time in the U.S. Army Central Command area of operations in support of U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:25
    Photo ID: 3100103
    VIRIN: 161110-A-AU317-008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.42 MB
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    mortars
    Udairi Range
    cavalry scouts
    cavalry
    U.S. Army Central
    ARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT