    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 3 of 9]

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    11.10.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard 

    U.S. Army Central

    A truck peppered with holes from the tungsten steel pellets from the M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternate Warhead sits on the test-firing lanes at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait, recently. The new munitions were fired for the first time in the U.S. Army Central Command area of operations by the 197th Field Artillery Brigade in support of U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:24
    Photo ID: 3100121
    VIRIN: 161110-A-AU317-012
    Resolution: 5228x3191
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CENTCOM
    HIMARS
    U.S. Army Central
    artillery
    ARCENT

