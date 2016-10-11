(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    11.10.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard 

    U.S. Army Central

    An M30A1 explodes on target vehicles configured into a convoy at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait, recently. The munitions are being used to replace “cluster bomb” munitions with tungsten steel pellets to target soft vehicles and enemy personnel without leaving potential unexploded ordinance on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:25
    Photo ID: 3100100
    VIRIN: 161110-A-AU317-005
    Resolution: 5369x3105
    Size: 14.24 MB
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USARCENT
    HIMARS
    artillery
    cluster bomb
    ARCENT
    M30A1

