An M30A1 explodes on target vehicles configured into a convoy at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait, recently. The munitions are being used to replace “cluster bomb” munitions with tungsten steel pellets to target soft vehicles and enemy personnel without leaving potential unexploded ordinance on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2016 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:25 Photo ID: 3100100 VIRIN: 161110-A-AU317-005 Resolution: 5369x3105 Size: 14.24 MB Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.