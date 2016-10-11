Cavalry Scouts from the 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment mount a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait recently as part of a combined exercise. The Cavalry Scouts responded to contact with a notional enemy during the exercise, before providing critical intelligence for Soldiers from the 197th Field Artillery Brigade to provide fire support. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2016 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:26 Photo ID: 3100099 VIRIN: 161110-A-AU317-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.86 MB Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.