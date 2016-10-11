A truck peppered with holes from the tungsten steel pellets from the M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternate Warhead sits on the test-firing lanes at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait, recently. The new munitions were fired for the first time in the U.S. Army Central Command area of operations by the 197th Field Artillery Brigade in support of U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 11.10.2016
Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW
This work, New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.