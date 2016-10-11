New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

The new M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternate Warhead explodes over an enemy target, scattering more than 180,000 tungsten steel bee bee-sized balls toward the enemy. The munitions were recently fired for the first time in the U.S. Central Command Theater at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 11.10.2016 Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW