(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 1 of 9]

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    11.10.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard 

    U.S. Army Central

    The new M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternate Warhead explodes over an enemy target, scattering more than 180,000 tungsten steel bee bee-sized balls toward the enemy. The munitions were recently fired for the first time in the U.S. Central Command Theater at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:23
    Photo ID: 3100129
    VIRIN: 161110-A-AU317-014
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.04 MB
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield
    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    counterinsurgency
    USARCENT
    HIMARS
    Middle East
    U.S. Army Central
    artillery
    ARCENT
    M30A1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT