Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West

A-10C Thunderbolt IIs taxi to the flightline Jan. 12, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The A-10Cs departed Moody to participate in Green Flag-West. Exercises like Green Flag-West offer pilots the opportunity to train alongside Army and special forces units. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 11:29
