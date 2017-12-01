Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West

An A-10C Thunderbolt II soars through the skies in preparation for Green Flag-West, Jan. 12, 2017, above Moody Air Force Base, Ga. During Green Flag-West, participants will encounter insurgency scenarios, geared specifically toward combating threats from small cell terror groups or more organized groups like the Taliban. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

