(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West [Image 8 of 8]

    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua Robinson 

    23rd Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II soars through the skies in preparation for Green Flag-West, Jan. 12, 2017, above Moody Air Force Base, Ga. During Green Flag-West, participants will encounter insurgency scenarios, geared specifically toward combating threats from small cell terror groups or more organized groups like the Taliban. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 11:29
    Photo ID: 3097678
    VIRIN: 170112-F-LM051-0025
    Resolution: 3000x1842
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    A-10C
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT