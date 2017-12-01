Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West

Capt. Thomas Ainscough, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, laughs while waiting to taxi to the flightline, Jan. 12, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Ainscough and other Airmen and aircraft from the 74th FS were preparing to depart for a two-week long exercise at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nev. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

