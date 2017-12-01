Senior Airman John Johnson, 23d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-flight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II, Jan. 12, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Pilots, aircraft and maintainers traveled to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas to participate in Green Flag-West. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 11:29
|Photo ID:
|3097683
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-LM051-0383
|Resolution:
|3000x1834
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT