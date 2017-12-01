(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West [Image 5 of 8]

    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua Robinson 

    23rd Wing

    Senior Airman John Johnson, 23d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-flight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II, Jan. 12, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Pilots, aircraft and maintainers traveled to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas to participate in Green Flag-West. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 11:29
    Photo ID: 3097683
    VIRIN: 170112-F-LM051-0383
    Resolution: 3000x1834
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West
    Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    A-10C
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT