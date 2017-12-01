Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West

Capt. Thomas Ainscough, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, talks with Senior Airman John Johnson, 23d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, while waiting to taxi to the runway, Jan. 12, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. All four military branches participate in two Green Flag exercises annually. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

