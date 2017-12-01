A headset hangs under the wing of an A-10C Thunderbolt II, Jan. 12, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The A-10C provides close air support when Airmen are downrange and during realistic training exercises. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 11:29
|Photo ID:
|3097680
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-LM051-0336
|Resolution:
|3000x2109
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT