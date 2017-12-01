A headset hangs under the wing of an A-10C Thunderbolt II, Jan. 12, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The A-10C provides close air support when Airmen are downrange and during realistic training exercises. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 11:29 Photo ID: 3097680 VIRIN: 170112-F-LM051-0336 Resolution: 3000x2109 Size: 2.77 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.