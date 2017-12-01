An A-10C Thunderbolt II speeds down a runway in preparation for Green Flag-West, Jan. 12, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. During Green Flag-West, there will be a large force-on-force fight with the more than 6,000 U.S. Army Soldiers, designed to hone the skills required to integrate fixed-wing assets with ground forces. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 11:29
|Photo ID:
|3097679
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-LM051-0270
|Resolution:
|3000x1746
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen hone joint capabilities at Green Flag-West [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT