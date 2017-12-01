170112-N-KD168-008

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Davey Truesdale directs a forklift offloading cargo from a landing craft utility in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 Photo ID: 3096644 VIRIN: 170112-N-KD168-008 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Offloading Cargo [Image 1 of 14], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.