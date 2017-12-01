170112-N-KD168-024
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2017) A landing craft utility exits the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)
|01.12.2017
|01.12.2017 22:36
|3096645
|170112-N-KD168-024
|4800x3199
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, Landing Craft Utility [Image 1 of 14], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
