ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2017) A landing craft utility exits the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

Date Taken: 01.12.2017
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN