ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan 11, 2017) The multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducts a live-fire exercise with the ship's RIM 116 Rolling Airframe Missile weapons system. Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer Nicholas Frank Cottone / Released)

Date Taken: 01.11.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) [Image 1 of 14], by PO2 Nicholas Cottone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.