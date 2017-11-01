(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) [Image 11 of 14]

    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Cottone 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170111-N-HQ940-009
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan 11, 2017) The multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducts a live-fire exercise with the ship's RIM 116 Rolling Airframe Missile weapons system. Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer Nicholas Frank Cottone / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 22:58
    Photo ID: 3096631
    VIRIN: 170111-N-HQ940-009
    Resolution: 3180x2116
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) [Image 1 of 14], by PO2 Nicholas Cottone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Landing Craft Utility
    Landing Craft Utility
    Offloading Cargo
    FOD walk-down
    FOD Walk-down
    FOD Walk-down
    Chief Warrant Officer
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)
    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)
    Live-fire Exercise
    Live-fire Exercise
    Live-fire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    United States Navy
    PHIBRON 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT