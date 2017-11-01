170111-N-KD168-038
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2017) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Eduardo Santana applies a bonding agent to the wheel of an MH-60S Seahawk in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)
