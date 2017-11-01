(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Live-fire exercise [Image 14 of 14]

    Live-fire exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Thompson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170111-N-AV754-053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducts a live-fire exercise with the ship's RIM 116 Rolling Airframe Missile system. Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 22:35
    Photo ID: 3096625
    VIRIN: 170111-N-AV754-053
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live-fire exercise [Image 1 of 14], by PO3 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    BATARG
    RIM 116

    • LEAVE A COMMENT