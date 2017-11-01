(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief Warrant Officer [Image 7 of 14]

    Chief Warrant Officer

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.11.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170111-N-KD168-057
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2017) Chief Warrant Officer Enzo Gandolfo, the air boatswain of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), observes flight operations from flight deck control. Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 22:47
    Photo ID: 3096637
    VIRIN: 170111-N-KD168-057
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer [Image 1 of 14], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Landing Craft Utility
    Landing Craft Utility
    Offloading Cargo
    FOD walk-down
    FOD Walk-down
    FOD Walk-down
    Chief Warrant Officer
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)
    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)
    Live-fire Exercise
    Live-fire Exercise
    Live-fire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    naval station norfolk
    uss bataan
    lhd 5
    mc2 magen reed

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT