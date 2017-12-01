170112-N-AV754-032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2017) Sailors and Marines walk the flight deck during a foreign object damage (FOD) walk-down aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 22:46 Photo ID: 3096640 VIRIN: 170112-N-AV754-032 Resolution: 4323x2882 Size: 968.33 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FOD Walk-down [Image 1 of 14], by PO3 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.