U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josh Formanek and Airman 1st Class Cody Martin, 633rd Communication Squadron client system technicians, relocate a pollinating tree from the Bethel Park Garden to the nature trail during a volunteer event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. Pollinator plants will increase the biodiversity within the nature trail by attracting a wider range of animal species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 16:36
|Photo ID:
|3096347
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-AR942-090
|Resolution:
|3460x2303
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AF boosts environment with plant relocation [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
