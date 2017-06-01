(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AF boosts environment with plant relocation [Image 3 of 5]

    AF boosts environment with plant relocation

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Martin, 633rd Communications Squadron client systems technician, plants a tree on the nature trail during a volunteer event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. The relocation of the pollinator plants from Bethel Park Garden to the nature trail will provide food and habitat for animals such as hummingbirds and bees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 16:36
    Photo ID: 3096346
    VIRIN: 170106-F-AR942-083
    Resolution: 4026x2875
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF boosts environment with plant relocation [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AF boosts environment with plant relocation

