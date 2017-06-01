AF boosts environment with plant relocation

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Martin, 633rd Communications Squadron client systems technician, plants a tree on the nature trail during a volunteer event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. The relocation of the pollinator plants from Bethel Park Garden to the nature trail will provide food and habitat for animals such as hummingbirds and bees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

