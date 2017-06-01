U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Martin, 633rd Communications Squadron client system technician, digs a hole to plant a tree on the nature trail at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. Volunteers from JBLE helped relocate pollinator plants from Bethel Park Garden where weeds were impeding their ability to pollinate properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 16:36 Photo ID: 3096340 VIRIN: 170106-F-AR942-059 Resolution: 3155x4928 Size: 2.73 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF boosts environment with plant relocation [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.