U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Martin, 633rd Communications Squadron client system technician, digs a hole to plant a tree on the nature trail at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. Volunteers from JBLE helped relocate pollinator plants from Bethel Park Garden where weeds were impeding their ability to pollinate properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 16:36
|Photo ID:
|3096340
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-AR942-059
|Resolution:
|3155x4928
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AF boosts environment with plant relocation [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AF boosts environment with plant relocation
LEAVE A COMMENT