Volunteers helped relocate pollinator plants to the nature trail during a volunteer event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. With volunteer support, relocating the plants from the Bethel Park Garden to the nature trail will allow the plants to better provide food and habitats to the pollinator species living in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 16:36 Photo ID: 3096348 VIRIN: 170106-F-AR942-101 Resolution: 4205x2535 Size: 3.06 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF boosts environment with plant relocation [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.