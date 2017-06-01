Alicia Garcia, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources program manager, transfers pollinator plants from Bethel Park Garden to the nature trail during a volunteer event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. Relocating the plants will allow better utilization by pollinator species, such as birds and butterflies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 16:36 Photo ID: 3096343 VIRIN: 170106-F-AR942-076 Resolution: 3683x2767 Size: 3.67 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF boosts environment with plant relocation [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.