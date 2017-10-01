Soldiers with 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct Battlefield Damage Assessment and Repair training on Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan. 10. BDAR training prepares Soldiers to repair down aircrafts in any environment. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade)
