(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Training [Image 2 of 7]

    Training

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade demonstrate proper methods for using sawing techniques during down aircraft recovery team Training on Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan. 10. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 03:48
    Photo ID: 3093431
    VIRIN: 170110-A-TD846-1616
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Crimping
    Training
    Huddle Up
    Sparks
    Teamwork
    Buzz Saw Smoke
    Precision Cuts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Fort Bragg
    DART
    Down Aircraft Recovery Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT