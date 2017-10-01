Paratroopers assigned to 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade extract two simulated casualties during downed aircraft recovery team training at Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan 10. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 03:48
|Photo ID:
|3093422
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-TD846-1577
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Teamwork [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT