Soldiers assigned to 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade slashes the door hinges of a simulated down aircraft during down aircraft recovery team training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan. 10. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade)
|01.10.2017
|01.11.2017 03:47
|3093417
|170110-A-TD846-1565
|5472x3648
|1.9 MB
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
This work, Buzz Saw Smoke [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
