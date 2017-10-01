Multiple squad members assigned to 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade use precision while cutting into a simulated down vehicle during down aircraft recovery team training on Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan 10. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade)

