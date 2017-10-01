Multiple squad members assigned to 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade use precision while cutting into a simulated down vehicle during down aircraft recovery team training on Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan 10. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 03:48
|Photo ID:
|3093424
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-TD846-1580
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sparks [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
