Soldiers of 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Downed Aircraft Recovery Team simultaneously uses a buzz saw to slice the door of a simulated down aircraft during DART training held at Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan 10. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 03:47
|Photo ID:
|3093416
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-TD846-1544
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Precision Cuts [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT