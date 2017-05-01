170105-N-KC128-0030 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 5, 2017) Capt. Timothy Rexrode, left, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE is relieved of command by Capt. Richard Seif, center, during the change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 21:46
|Photo ID:
|3086637
|VIRIN:
|170105-N-KC128-0030
|Resolution:
|2080x1389
|Size:
|961.6 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands [Image 1 of 22], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
