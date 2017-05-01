170105-N-KC128-0024 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 5, 2017) Capt. Timothy Rexrode, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE speaks during the change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Capt. Richard Seif relieved Rexrode as commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 21:47 Photo ID: 3086632 VIRIN: 170105-N-KC128-0024 Resolution: 2080x1389 Size: 962.43 KB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands [Image 1 of 22], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.