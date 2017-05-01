Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands

170105-N-KC128-0028 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 5, 2017) Friends, family and colleagues look on during a change of command ceremony for Submarine Squadron ONE Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Capt. Richard Seif relieved Capt. Timothy Rexrode as commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
