Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands

170105-N-KC128-0023 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 5, 2017) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Frederick Roegge gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Roegge was the guest speaker during the ceremony, which Capt. Richard Seif relieved Capt. Timothy Rexrode as commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

