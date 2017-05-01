170105-N-KC128-0029 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 5, 2017) Capt. Timothy Rexrode, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE reads his orders during the change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Capt. Richard Seif relieved Rexrode as commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
This work, Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands [Image 1 of 22], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
