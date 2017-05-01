(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands [Image 1 of 22]

    Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    170105-N-KC128-0042 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 5, 2017) Capt. Timothy Rexrode, center, departing commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE, Capt. Richard Seif, right, incoming commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE, and Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Frederick Roegge, left, share a laugh following the change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Seif relieved Rexrode as commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017
    Photo ID: 3086655
    VIRIN: 170105-N-KC128-0042
    Resolution: 2080x1389
    Size: 962.17 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands [Image 1 of 22], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

