    Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands

    Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    170105-N-KC128-0027 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 5, 2017) Friends, family and colleagues look on during a change of command ceremony for Submarine Squadron ONE Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Capt. Richard Seif relieved Capt. Timothy Rexrode as commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Squadron 1 Changes Hands [Image 1 of 22], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Change of Command ceremony
    JBPHH
    CSP
    Submarine Squadron 1

