Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration

KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – Camp Hansen leadership watches performances during the 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration Jan. 4 at the Kin Town Community Center, Okinawa, Japan. Celebrations and cultural exchanges like this are more than just a good time, they strengthen the friendship and bond the U.S. military shares with the residents of Okinawa. “We don’t see it as an us-and-them relationship, we’re all one big community,” said Col. Brian Howlett, the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group and the Camp Hansen camp commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

