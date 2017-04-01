Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration

KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – A sake barrel sits broken during the 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration Jan. 4 at the Kin Town Community Center, Okinawa, Japan. Earlier Kin Town officials broke the barrel as a symbol of good luck. The celebration featured other Okinawan traditions such as a traditional dance of Okinawa and drumming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

