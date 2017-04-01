KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – Women perform Kagiyadefu during the 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration Jan. 4 at the Kin Town Community Center, Okinawa, Japan. Kagiyadefu is a traditional Ryuukyu dance. The women performing the dance are with the Kin Town Commercial and Industrial Women’s association. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 01:57
|Photo ID:
|3085568
|VIRIN:
|170104-M-PC671-349
|Resolution:
|4991x3326
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
