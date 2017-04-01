(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration [Image 7 of 7]

    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – Kin Town officials break a sake barrel during the 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration Jan. 4 at the Kin Town Community Center, Okinawa, Japan. Breaking the sake barrel is a traditional way of beginning a celebration in Okinawa and is thought to bring good luck. The celebration featured other Okinawan traditions such as a traditional dance of Okinawa and drumming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 01:58
    Photo ID: 3085563
    VIRIN: 170104-M-PC671-330
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration
    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration
    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration
    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration
    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration
    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration
    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration

    TAGS

    Camp Hansen
    New Year
    New Year’s Celebration
    Kin Town
    Kin
    Kin Town mayor
    2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration
    Kin Town New Year’s Celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT