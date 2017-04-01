KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – An Okinawa resident plays a taiko drum during the 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration Jan. 4 at the Kin Town Community Center, Okinawa, Japan. The drummer is apart of the Kin Town Yuuhidaiko group. The celebration featured other Okinawa traditions such as a traditional dance of Okinawa, the breaking of the Sake barrel and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)
01.04.2017
01.05.2017
3085577
170104-M-PC671-383
This work, Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration
