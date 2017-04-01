Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration

KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – An Okinawa resident plays a taiko drum during the 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration Jan. 4 at the Kin Town Community Center, Okinawa, Japan. The drummer is apart of the Kin Town Yuuhidaiko group. The celebration featured other Okinawa traditions such as a traditional dance of Okinawa, the breaking of the Sake barrel and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

