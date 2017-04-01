Camp Hansen, Kin Town leadership attend 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration

Photo By Cpl. Jessica Collins | KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – An Okinawa resident plays a taiko drum during the 2017 Kin...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jessica Collins | KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – An Okinawa resident plays a taiko drum during the 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration Jan. 4 at the Kin Town Community Center, Okinawa, Japan. The drummer is apart of the Kin Town Yuuhidaiko group. The celebration featured other Okinawa traditions such as a traditional dance of Okinawa, the breaking of the Sake barrel and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins) see less | View Image Page

KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – Leadership of Kin Town and Camp Hansen rang in the new year at the 2017 Kin Town New Year’s Celebration Jan. 4 at the Kin Town Community Center.

Many Okinawan traditions are a blend of Japanese and Chinese culture. According to the Chinese calendar, this year is the year of the rooster. This celebration featured other Okinawa traditions as well such as a traditional dance of Okinawa, the breaking of the sake barrel and more.

“My favorite part is being able to socialize with the Kin Town officials,” said James Hammonds, the antiterrorism officer for Camp Hansen. “Our goal is that they don’t see us as just ‘the base,’ we strive to be apart part of the community. It’s always fun to be out here with the local community.”

Kin Town mayor, Hajime Nakama, gave a speech expressing his optimism that during this coming year of the rooster, Kin Town will continue to move forward building relationships.

Celebrations and cultural exchanges like this are more than just a good time, they strengthen the friendship and bond the U.S. military shares with the residents of Okinawa.

“We have a very good relationship with our friends and neighbors of Kin town,” said Col. Brian Howlett, the Commanding Officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters group and the Camp Hansen camp commander. “I make it a point, every opportunity that I get, to come and engage with the mayor and local officials, and they do the same. When we have events on Camp Hansen the mayor and other key officials often attend. We don’t see it as an us-and-them relationship we’re all one big community.”